Grayson Allen And Morgan Reid Are Still Together

Grayson Allen and Morgan Reid are still dating. That’s what we have gathered from Internet rumors this week. The Utah Jazz rookie and Reid have clearly been together for a while after they both graduated from Duke in the spring.

This week, she posted the following picture:

I mean look, I know the heart wants what the heart wants but Grayson Allen? Come on, Morgan! Not cool.

Just kidding I’m sure he’s a lovely fella, she probably just tripped and fell into love. We wish the couple nothing but the best.

Ms. Reid is professional soccer player for the North Carolina Courage of the NWSL. She also has an all-time great Instagram account, examples of which you can see below and on the next few pages.