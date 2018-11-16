Les Miles 'Finalizing' Deal to Be Kansas Football Head Coach

Les Milesand Kansas are finalizing an agreement for Miles to be the new head coach of Jayhawks football, SI’s Ross Dellenger reports. Miles, who was the coach of LSU from 2005-2016, has been out of football for two seasons.

This news is not entirely shocking. Our Tully Corcoran had Miles on a list of candidates for Kansas AD Jeff Long. And yesterday, it was noted that Miles gave up $5 million of his LSU buyout.

If and when this deal becomes official, Kansas football will undoubtedly be a lot more interesting.