PM Roundup: Melissa Benoist; The Phillies Are Ready To Spend; Diamondbacks Shopping Zack Greinke

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has already started its weekend.

Supergirl gets a villain: “Supergirl” has cast Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor. That means Melissa Benoist will have a supervillain to face off against.

Phillies ready to spend: The Philadelphia Phillies are ready to spend big this offseason. Owner John Middleton even claims the team may “even be a little stupid about it.”

Greinke on the move?: The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly shopping ace Zack Greinke this offseason. That could create a seismic change in the NL West.

Tweet of the Day:

Man if y’all thought the league was in trouble before they bout to mess around and have AD KD and Bron all on the same team 🤦🏽‍♂️ — JARRETT JACK (@Jarrettjack03) November 15, 2018

Around the Sports Internet:

USC fans vandalized UCLA’s Bruin statue

LeBron James’ high school car is up for auction

Mike McCarthy’s time in Green Bay seems to be up

The Yankees are looking to trade Sonny Gray

