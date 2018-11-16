MLB USA Today Sports

We Should All Thank the Le Batard Show For Mocking Michael Wilbon's Old Man Cy Young Take

Jacob deGrom won the individual NL Cy Young award because he was the best individual pitcher in the NL this past season. Makes sense, right? Not for the analytic and millennial-hating Michael Wilbon who doesn’t give a DAMN about no ERA. He instead, values this thing called winning. This take became a topic of conversation on his colleague and close friend Dan Le Batard’s radio on Wednesday:

That did not stop Wilbon from doubling down yesterday:

I for one, love that the Le Batard show pushed back on this old man, “get off my lawn nerds” take. Wilbon can be seen daily dropping back in my day takes on PTI so it is refreshing to see him being put in his place here and there.

