NFL Picks Against the Spread Week 11

You know it’s a dangerous week for NFL gambling when seven of the Sunday/Monday games have a point spread of four or less. Three is the most key number in the NFL, but since the extra point was moved back, four has become something of an important number as well.

Panthers -4 at Lions

Cowboys at Falcons -3.5

Vikings at Bears -2.5

Titans at Colts -2

Texans -3 at Redskins

Bucs at Giants -1.5

Chiefs at Rams -3.5

Two of the biggest games we focused on this episode of Coming Up Winners is the elimination game between the Cowboys and Falcons, and of course the Texans being favored by three in Washington.

Years ago in gambling, taking home underdogs was a no-brainer, but if you’ve seen the Lions play the last two weeks – when Matt Stafford was sacked 16 times – you know that’s a dicey proposition. The gap between the haves and have nots in the NFL seems to be significantly large, especially if you dive into the advantaged metrics.