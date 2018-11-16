Ranking Every 'Harry Potter' and 'Fantastic Beasts' Movie From Worst to First

Here is a ranking of every “Harry Potter” movie from worst to first, including the first two features from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.

Caution: This article contains spoilers.

10. The Deathly Hallows, Part 1

This slog through the early days of the Horcrux Hunt includes a painful representation of the deep and yet artificial jealousy that grows between the trio of friends. (That darn locket!) Ron vs. Harry feels like Frodo vs. Sam — the digression of both friendships is downright unwatchable.

And dear god, can we please just all forget the incredibly awkward dancing scene between Harry and Hermione?

The process of learning how to kill Voldemort is an intriguing storyline, but, as mentioned, I can’t help but wonder whether there are absences in the second movie that could have been a nice way to enrich this movie.