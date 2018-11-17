Best Bets for Saturday's NBA Games: Fade the 76ers and Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Huge slate today, with ten games on the board. The Denver Nuggets at New Orleans Pelicans is tonight’s marquee game. Let’s go!

Vik (24-12): The Pick: Hornets -2

The 76ers are playing their sixth game in ten days, and are on a B2B on the road tonight in Charlotte. The Hornets are coming off of an embarrassing loss to the Cavs, so you know they will be ready to go tonight. This is the perfect situational spot to play the Hornets. The public is on Philadelphia as well, which makes me love tonight’s pick even more.

Jason (27-37-1): The Pick: Lakers -4.5

Ryan (14-18-1): The Picks: Hornets -2.5, Jazz +4, Rockets -12, Suns +5.5