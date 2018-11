Laura Rutledge was in Athens today, covering the Georgia-UMass game for the SEC Network. There were some hiccups. One was adorable, the other appeared quite painful.

Took an L in Athens today. So many thanks to everyone at @UGAAthletics for their help after this happened…even though Iā€™m a Gator šŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/b1FTCPaqtH — Laura Rutledge (@LauraMRutledge) November 18, 2018

Getting dragged by UGA doesn’t seem that bad. In fact, I bet people would pay big money for the privileged at a silent auction. Getting trucked by two large wrestling student-athletes, on the other hand, is not a highly rated experience.