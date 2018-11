Rutgers is playing Penn State tough this afternoon in Piscataway. The Scarlet Knights had a golden opportunity to make it a one-score game midway through the third quarter. The Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl play was dialed up and worked well until the time came for quarterback Giovanni Rescigno to catch the ball in the end zone.

Rutgers runs 'Philly Philly' on 4th-and-2. It was executed to perfection, but Giovanni Rescigno could not make the catch. Rutgers turns it over on downs. pic.twitter.com/XOF1xxKyMa — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) November 17, 2018

When it rains, it pours. And it’s been monsoon season for Rutgers for far too long.