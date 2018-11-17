VIDEO: Game-Winning Colorado State Hail Mary Negated By Ilegal Touching

Tough break here for former Tennessee receiver Preston Williams, his game-winning catch for Colorado State over ranked Utah State team taken off the board due to stepping out of bounds during the route pic.twitter.com/9vvNdayPVR — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 17, 2018

Colorado State appeared to upset No. 23 Utah State with a successful 34-yard Hail Mary at the end of regulation, but the miracle reception was too good to be true. Rams wideout Preston Williams stepped out of bounds before reaching the end zone, rendering himself ineligible to touch the ball first. The penalty negated the play and gave the Aggies the victory.