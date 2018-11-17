NCAAF USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Game-Winning Colorado State Hail Mary Negated By Ilegal Touching

Colorado State appeared to upset No. 23 Utah State with a successful 34-yard Hail Mary at the end of regulation, but the miracle reception was too good to be true. Rams wideout Preston Williams stepped out of bounds before reaching the end zone, rendering himself ineligible to touch the ball first. The penalty negated the play and gave the Aggies the victory.

