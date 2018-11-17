VIDEO: Game-Winning Colorado State Hail Mary Negated By Ilegal Touching

Colorado State appeared to upset No. 23 Utah State with a successful 34-yard Hail Mary at the end of regulation, but the miracle reception was too good to be true. Rams wideout Preston Williams stepped out of bounds before reaching the end zone, rendering himself ineligible to touch the ball first. The penalty negated the play and gave the Aggies the victory.
Latest Leads
3hr
VIDEO: Urban Meyer Looks Brutal Today
Very pained expressions.
4hr
The Experts Are Wrong; Kyler Murray Should Be The Heisman Frontrunner
Murray is the most effective quarterback in the country, which is saying a lot.
5hr
5hr
Best Bets for Saturday's NBA Games: Fade the 76ers and Against the Spread Picks
NBA best bets for Saturday
6hr
7hr
22hr
Markelle Fultz's Shooting Form Is Getting More Bizarre
“At least it can’t get any worse.” *Rain starts pouring*
1d
PM Roundup: Melissa Benoist; The Phillies Are Ready To Spend; Diamondbacks Shopping Zack Greinke
Melissa Benoist; the Phillies are ready to spend; Diamondbacks shopping Zack Greinke and more.
Comments