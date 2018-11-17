VIDEO: Stephen A. Smith Gets All Nostalgic Over Past Reporting Days

Stephen A. Smith made his name as a Philadelphia Inquirer reporter covering the 76ers. He’s done less shoe-leather work since becoming one of ESPN’s most prominent sports-talkers. But sometimes he misses it. Like right now, with Draymond Green and Kevin Durant publicly working through some stuff.

Smith took particular umbrage with Durant telling reporters to stop asking about the incidents earlier this week. It’s a good rant. It’d be even better if the Worldwide Leader put him on the Warriors beat for a week so we could see this hypothetical become a reality. He and Durant have a history and neither seem particularly reticent about speaking their mind.

Good recipe for entertainment.