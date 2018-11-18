NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Alex Smith Carted Off with Leg Injury [UPDATE]

Alex Smith has been carted off the field after what looks like a very serious leg injury.

Really hope this one is not as bad as it looks.

UPDATE: Smith has a broken fibula and tibia and will need season-ending surgery.

