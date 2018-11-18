Best Bets for Sunday's NBA Games: Fade the Warriors and Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Small slate today, with only five games on the board. The Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs is tonight’s marquee game. Let’s go!

Vik (24-13): The Pick: Miami Heat -1

Bad spot here for the Lakers, as they are on a B2B. The public is all over them in this game still, which makes me like the Heat even more.

Jason (27-38-1): The Pick: San Antonio Spurs -3

Ryan (16-20-1): The Pick: trail blazers -1.5