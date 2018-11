Cam Newton was hit low from behind by Lions DT Ricky Jean-Francois, and immediately went down. The good news is that Newton jogged off the field, but Taylor Heinicke entered the game for the Panthers on third down.

Another quarterback injury… Carolina #Panthers QB Cam Newton has exited the game with a lower left leg injury. Taylor Heinicke is in at QB for the Panthers. #NFL pic.twitter.com/zJlXvSp7bU — Andersen Pickard (@andersenreports) November 18, 2018

On the Panthers sideline, trainers are attending to Newton’s left knee.

We will update this post as new information becomes available.

UPDATE: Good news: Panthers have announced that Newton is probable to return.