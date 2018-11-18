Chargers Welcomed Their Worst Crowd Of The Season To StubHub Center Against The Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers keep losing the “Fight For LA” despite actually playing well on the field. The Bolts welcomed easily their worst crowd of the season to the StubHub Center on Sunday during their Week 11 matchup with the Denver Broncos.
Despite entering the game with a stellar 7-2 record and a six-game winning streak, the Chargers still couldn’t pack the tiny StubHub Center. All you could see in the stands were orange Broncos jerseys and empty seats. Denver was a woeful 3-6 entering the game, yet their fans showed up.
Here are the wildly embarrassing crowd shots:
Look closely at those photos and check out how many empty seats there are. That’s crazy for the middle of a wildly successful season on the field.
The absence of a home-field advantage came back to bite the Chargers as they blew a 19-7 lead and fell to the lowly Broncos 23-22.
