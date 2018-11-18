VIDEO: Mike Francesa Reaction to Initial Condoleezza Rice Browns Report Was All-Time Classic

The hour or so we all thought the Browns were going to interview Condoleezza Rice to be their next head coach made for a lot of great takes. Unfortunately, the Browns nipped that in the bud pretty quickly with John Dorsey disavowing Adam Schefter’s report, but not before Mike Francesa got his two cents in:

Mike Francesa gets the news that the #Browns are interested in interviewing Condoleezza Rice for their head coaching position. Yes, this clip is every bit as good as you might imagine. 😂 pic.twitter.com/8ODlXbdfT5 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 18, 2018

Francesa has a lot of foibles and doesn’t always carry himself with the height of self awareness these days, but he can still rare up and fire a fastball of a rant when a particular topic is in his wheelhouse. Every line builds on the next and he eventually analogizes it to Donald Trump hiring Nick Saban as Secretary of State and sending him to Russia tomorrow.

One of the unintentionally funny things about this is that Francesa is yelling up and down about the stupidity and disrespect of the idea that Rice could coach an NFL team with no experience, when he definitely believes that he could go in and coach the Giants. This isn’t totally apples to apples, but Francesa is on the record as saying he could manage the Yankees:

Mike Francesa says he could definitely manage the @Yankees. Unfortunately, they won't hire him. pic.twitter.com/0PdHztXBb8 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 21, 2017

One more thing: Condoleezza Rice for whatever reason evokes very strong emotions from both members of the Mike and the Mad Dog team. A few years ago, Dog was NOT happy about Rice being on the CFB Playoff committee: