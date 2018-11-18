VIDEO: Jon Gruden and Derek Carr in Heated Sideline Squabble [UPDATE]

Corrections and clarifications: This post has been updated to reflect that these videos came from two separate drives; they did not occur on the same drive.

Jon Gruden’s return to the NFL presumably is not going as he or Raiders owner Mark Davis planned, and frustration bubbled over with his QB Derek Carr in the second quarter of today’s game against the Cardinals.

After a three-and-out, Gruden chewed into Carr. Carr made emphatic gesticulations in return:

Gruden and Carr exchanging words after a terrible 3 and out sequence. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/im3f7XkU3x — TAJI. (@InfiniteRaiders) November 18, 2018

On another drive, Carr took a second straight timeout on 3rd and 2 that was penalized to make it 3rd and 7, which led to another 3 and out:

But wait there’s more: Citing Raiders radio sideline reporter Chris Townsend, ESPN’s Raiders reporter Paul Gutierrez tweeted that Oakland tight end “Lee Smith ‘grabbed’ Jon Gruden by the neck to calm him down as he got after Derek Carr in heated sideline exchange.”

Yikes.

UPDATE: Maybe the last part wasn’t as serious as initially thought:

Asked Raiders radio reporter Chris Townsend about Lee Smith and Gruden exchange. Townsend said Smith grabbed Gruden by the shoulder in a "friendly" way to calm the coach down. He said the two laughed about it seconds after — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) November 18, 2018

UPDATE II: Gruden and Carr had another animated exchange in the fourth quarter: