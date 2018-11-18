VIDEO: Josh Richardson Ejected After Throwing His Shoe Into the Crowd

The Heat’s Josh Richardson was not happy about a non-call and was really not happy about his shoe situation. As a result, he threw his shoe into the crowd and got ejected:
Can’t do that, Josh.
Just flat out embarrassing.
Trouble brewing in Oakland?
Hope he is okay.
