VIDEO: Josh Richardson Ejected After Throwing His Shoe Into the Crowd

The Heat’s Josh Richardson was not happy about a non-call and was really not happy about his shoe situation. As a result, he threw his shoe into the crowd and got ejected:

Josh Richardson got annoyed that he couldn't put on his shoe and threw it in the stands…gets ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/PD3oCIpuTk — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 19, 2018

Can’t do that, Josh.