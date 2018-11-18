NBA USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Josh Richardson Ejected After Throwing His Shoe Into the Crowd

VIDEO: Josh Richardson Ejected After Throwing His Shoe Into the Crowd

NBA

VIDEO: Josh Richardson Ejected After Throwing His Shoe Into the Crowd

The Heat’s Josh Richardson was not happy about a non-call and was really not happy about his shoe situation. As a result, he threw his shoe into the crowd and got ejected:

Can’t do that, Josh.

, , NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home