REPORT: Browns Want to Interview Condoleezza Rice for Head Coaching Job

The Cleveland Browns want to interview former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for their head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rice is a longtime Browns fan, and had some interest in becoming the NFL’s commissioner. The Cleveland job would provide a different point of entry to the NFL. Though, it’s unclear if she is interested. She was one of the inaugural members of the College Football Playoff selection committee, but ended her tenure in 2016.

She would be the first woman to interview for a head coaching job, and thus would also be the first female head coach, if hired. If not hired, Rice could serve in a different position within the organization as a consultant or something capable.

The Browns fired coach Hue Jackson this season after he went 3-36-1 during his tenure. Browns general manager John Dorsey addressed how he’s going about his coaching search.

“I would like to see a man of character. I would like see a man who can lead young men. I would like a man who has high football acumen,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Apparently, he has broadened his pronouns: a person of character.