The DFS Stack to Target in DraftKings or FanDuel in Week 11

Week 11 of the NFL season is here, which means it is DFS time! If you play DFS, whether it is cash games or GPPs, you need to start stacking your lineups since it is an important aspect of a winning strategy. I became a huge fan of the concept years ago and have won a lot of money because of it. Here are a few other factors I look for before finalizing my lineups:

Look for high totals (and team totals) when analyzing game spreads. Find favorable game scripts and exploit matchups in those particular games.

Only three games this week have totals of 50 points or higher. One of those 50-point games caught my eye, so here is my favorite stack of the week:

Carolina Panthers (-4.5) at Detroit Lions, Over/ Under 50

Cam Newton & D.J. Moore & Greg Olsen

Cam laid a dud last week against the Steelers, but he is in a prime spot to right the ship against a Lions defense that got absolutely shredded by the Bears in their last game. The Panthers have a 27.5-point implied team total, Detroit’s pass defense ranks 31st in the league in DVOA, and Cam has scored over 20 fantasy points in six of his nine games, including 25+ points four times. This is the perfect matchup to exploit when you are looking for a DFS QB.

There are a lot of good WR options this weekend, but I’m taking a flier on Moore. He runs 40% of his snaps from the slot, and Lions Slot cornerback Teez Tabor ranks dead last in coverage on Pro Football Focus. Take it from someone who watched Tabor play last weekend, you want to pick on this guy on a weekly basis. The Lions have the league’s second-worst PFF coverage grade at 48.1, so even if Tabor sits, no matter who the Lions start at corner, they will get exposed. Moore will be a low-owned, potential lottery ticket, which makes him perfect for tournaments.

It is nice to see Olsen back out there and balling again, and luckily for fantasy players and Carolina fans, G-Reg and Newton are connecting again. Since returning from his injury, Olsen has scored in three of his last four games, and is tied for the team lead with three receiving touchdowns in that timespan. This is another perfect mismatch here for us DFS players to take advantage of, as the Lions rank 30th in DVOA against TEs.

This game should be a shootout, so ride this Panthers stack to win some money!