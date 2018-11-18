VIDEO: Enzo Amore Made a Scene at WWE Survivor Series, Got Bounced [UPDATE]

Enzo Amore apparently bought a second row ticket to WWE Survivor Series in Los Angeles tonight. In between matches, he started his trademark chant in the Staples Center crowd, and swiftly got escorted out by security.

Enzo was fired by WWE this past January after he was accused of rape (there had also been other reports of tumult backstage). In May, it was announced that there would be no charges from the allegations.

Because it’s WWE we can endlessly question about whether this is a Gonzo act of disobedience, or a planned storyline.

Video was sent by FS1 producer Sharief Ali, who I’ll be hosting a postgame show with immediately following Survivor Series on The Big Lead’s Periscope.

UPDATE: It does not appear to be a work: