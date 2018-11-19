The 8 Most Important Stats From Week 11 in the NFL: Andrew Luck's Career Year; the Eagles Super Bowl Hangover

3: For the seventh straight game, Andrew Luck threw three or more touchdown passes. Because Pat Mahomes, Jared Goff and Drew Brees are QBing for the three best teams in the NFL, many have overlooked Luck, who is on pace to have the best season of his career in completion percentage, TDs and QB rating.

4.1: You can call it a Super Bowl hangover, or you can call it like you see it – Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense looks horrendous. They averaged a paltry 4.1 yards per play, Wentz was intercepted three times, and the Saints totally shut down Zach Ertz (two catches on three targets).

7: The Houston Texans are the first team since 1970 to win seven straight games immediately after an 0-3 start to the season. They survived three turnovers and two missed field goals against the Redskins.