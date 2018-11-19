PM Roundup: Florence Pugh; Mark Sanchez Signs With Washington; Villanova, Syracuse Out Of Top 25

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is being published from the front row of the Maui Invitational today.

Florence rules: Florence Pugh is a 22-year-old British actress whose career is set to explode. She’s one of the best parts of “Outlaw King” will star in “Fighting With My Family” and is currently tearing it up on “Little Drummer Girl.” Keep an eye on her.

Sanchez signed: Washington has signed Mark Sanchez as its backup quarterback. Colt McCoy will start with Alex Smith out, so don’t expect much more than clipboard holding for Sanchez.

Cuse, Nova drop: Syracuse and Villanova have both dropped out of the top 25 after shaky starts to the season.

Tweet of the Day:

And Mark Sanchez’s Redskins’ debut will come six years to the day of this…. pic.twitter.com/LX5jmtC3Dg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

The 8 Most Important Stats From Week 11 in the NFL: Andrew Luck’s Career Year; the Eagles Super Bowl Hangover

Kate Fagan Leaving ESPN

LeBron James Told Cavaliers GM Not to Trade Kyrie Irving: ‘It Was the Beginning of the End For Everything‘

Chargers Welcomed Their Worst Crowd Of The Season To StubHub Center Against The Broncos

Stan Lee’s Profound Influence on Donovan Mitchell, Spencer Dinwiddie, the NBA

Around the Sports Internet:

A farting controversy clouds dart championship

The Jacksonville Jaguars need some major changes and they are most certainly coming

Alex Smith’s broken leg is such a devastating blow to a guy who has dealt with so much adversity

Aaron Donald is the NFL’s best defender and there’s nothing anyone can do to stop him

Song of the Day: