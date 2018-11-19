Playboy Model and Waitress Call Out Jimmy Garoppolo For Being Bad Tipper

Even while injured we are still learning more and more about the real Jimmy Garoppolo. Sunny Reichert, who was Garoppolo’s waitress, posted on Instagram a sign outside of Lambeau Field saying “GAROPPOLO CANT TIP” with three of his receipts showing tips of less than 8 percent, in photos from Terez Owens.

She added the caption: “It’s MNF [‘Monday Night Football’] and just a few weeks ago I was there … oh and this was my sign. #garoppolocanttip,”

And it turns out, Reichert is not the only one who has been shorted by Garoppolo, Playboy model Kindly Myers told WEEI she received NO tip from him: “I was his bartender once and he didn’t tip then either,”

Just beware servers when this guy comes walking through: