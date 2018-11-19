Scott Brooks Wanted John Wall to Raise Practice Intensity, John Wall Responded 'Bleep You'

Early today, it was reported that the no player on the Wizards is off-limits in trade talks including John Wall and Bradley Beal. Now, it is being reported by Adrian Wojnarowski this comes after Wall lashed out at his coach Scott Brooks in a recent practice.

“After teammate Jeff Green and Brooks pushed Wall and Wizards teammates to raise the level of intensity in a practice last week, Wall fired back with “f— you,” toward Brooks, league sources said.”

Wall was fined for the incident and has since apologized. This incident notwithstanding, it would be very difficult for the Wizards to trade Wall between his production and the fact that his four-year, $169 million extension doesn’t kick in until NEXT season. That being said, Bradley Beal could be a very attractive acquisition for another team if the Wizards are happy with what they could get in return.

Things are rough right now for the Wizards and with it now being public that any one of their players could be moved, expect things to get even worse.