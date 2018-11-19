Roundup: Watch LeBron Score 51 on the Heat; Race Car Driver Fractures Spine in Horrific Crash; & Tom Brady Suddenly Struggling

Sofia Jamora, a great Instagram follow … the worst year on planet earth, 536 AD: “a cataclysmic volcanic eruption in Iceland spewed ash across the Northern Hemisphere early in 536″ … missed this two months ago, but 44% of users who are 18-29 years old have deleted the Facebook app from their phone … “Palantir fired two employees who expensed lingerie and suits” … you can pet a baby alligator at the New Orleans airport, apparently it’s therapy … Chipotle is trash, and I haven’t been there in years … “race beat is recognition of the fact that images and voices have seldom told the stories of my community” …

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green need couples therapy; Mike McCarthy needs to be fired; and Tom Brady only has one TD pass in the last three weeks, is this the beginning of the end? [Itunes]

If you loved The Rocket or the Missile, you’ll love this college football story. [Yahoo Sports]

Kings stay King. LeBron dropped 51 on the Miami Heat in an easy Lakers victory. They’re now 9-7 and remain ahead of the Rockets and Jazz and Spurs in the West. [LA Times]

Think Maryland will let this slide of Durkin was advising the football team against Ohio State? That was a heckuva game. [Baltimore Sun]

Sad story as it appears the brother of rookie Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup committed suicide this week. [24/7 Sports]

Sure sounds like former George Washington coach Mike Lonergan lost a power struggle with a creepy athletic director, and hopefully another team gives Lonergan another chance to coach. [Deadspin]

“Montana PBR champion Jess Lockwood, brother blasted for insensitive tweets toward Native Americans.” [KTVQ]

Mildly funny Q&A with Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic, who got asked about … actual magic. [NPR]

Super depressing read about how people just make up lies online, post them, and they’re shared and viewed by millions who don’t know the difference between truth and make-believe. [Washington Post]

Former Washington Post columnist Mike Wise likes … baking? Who knew? [Bethesda Magazine]

All 51 points scored by LeBron Sunday in his return to Miami.

Sophia Floersch, 17, fractured her spine during this accident at 170 mph.

Not a new video, but it’s rough out there trying to battle for food.