Best Bets for Monday's NBA Games: Fade the Clippers and Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Nice slate of games today, with nine games on the board. The Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks is tonight’s game of the day…Let’s go!

Vik (24-14): The Pick: Thunder/ Kings Under 222

Russell Westbrook is out tonight, and without him, this Thunder offense averages a 107.5 PPG compared to 118.1. The Kings also allow 16 PPG fewer at home. Lastly, even though the public is on the over (59%), the total has already dropped a point, indicating reverse line movement.

Jason (28-38-1): The Pick: Atlanta +7.5

The Hawks return home off a winless 4-game road trip in which they were competitive with the Lakers, Warriors and Pacers.

Ryan (17-20-1): The Picks: Mavs-Grizzlies under 203, Kings +2.5