VIDEO: Hot Splitscreen Action Almost Broke the Redzone's Scott Hanson

Scott Hanson is the perfect host of NFL Redzone. He’s professional, informative, and does a better job of almost anyone out there of getting out of the way and letting the football be the star. He’s also incredibly good at holding his water. You’d think that after 7.5 years of watching all the excitement, he’d have seen everything by now. But that’s not true.

Our guy is out there living in the moment and letting it take him to places on the emotional scale not know to most humans. Here he is taking in pivotal plays in Jags-Steelers and Texans-Redskins down the stretch.

If Gus Johnson has Gusgasms, is this, well, let’s go ahead and not name it. I’m pretty sure this is what a lot of kids sound like in their backyards when they’re winning imaginary Super Bowls or banking in shots at the buzzer.

Would that we all could have this much fun at work.