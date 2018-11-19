VIDEO: Amid Sideline Tantrum, Andy Reid Tells Off Jared Goff

Andy Reid did not want to have to use his challenge flag. And he did not want Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff to interrupt his tantrum.

Andy Reid was not happy with Jared Goff coming over to his sideline. “Get back in there!” pic.twitter.com/MNOjfFpcT4 — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) November 20, 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs coach argued his case with referees after they errantly threw a flag on safety Eric Murray for defensive pass interference, which would have given the Rams a new set of downs on the 1-yard line.

Goff’s pass had been tipped at the line of scrimmage, which absolved Murray from his wrongdoing on tight end Gerald Everett. So there was Reid: gesturing intensely at the officials that the ball was tipped. Goff attempted to enter the conversation, and Reid was having none of it. He told Goff to turn around and turn around he did.

Reid was forced to challenge, and the play was overturned. The Rams were forced to settle for a field goal.