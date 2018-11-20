Best Bets for Tuesday's NBA Games: Fade the Raptors and Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Small slate of games today, with only four games on the board. The Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic is tonight’s game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (24-15): The Pick: Raptors/ Magic Under 22

Even though the public is on the Over (67%), the line has dropped to 220 in most books, indicating huge reverse line movement on the Under. This game will slow down in the second half, and will be closer than most expect.

Ryan (19-20-1): The Picks: Magic +6, Knicks-Blazers under 221

Jason (28-39-1): Out on vacation…