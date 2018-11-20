How to Watch Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in 'The Match'

The week of “The Match” is finally here and while there may be some who aren’t in the least bit interested in watching Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods play a match-play event for a winner-take-all $9 million dollars, I AM!

“Look, if they had done it 15 years ago it would have been great,” Rory McIlroy told reporters in Dubai. “But nowadays, it’s missed the mark a little bit.”

What McIlroy should be saying is, “Of course I’m going to watch it,” because this could potentially set up similar events for him to participate in down the road. We all know that Tiger’s impact on golf brought tons of money to the sport, so why would this be any different?

This will give us a chance to watch two of the greatest golfers to have ever played the game be themselves, or what we perceive as them being themselves on the course. They can jab at each other, make side bets like they would during a friendly game, and since both will be mic’ed up we’ll get to hear it all.

Not to mention we’ll get plenty of funny moments from the Turner broadcast crew that features Ernie Johnson calling play-by-play, Peter Jacobsen and Darren Clarke as in booth analysts, and Shane Bacon and Natalie Gulbis on the course. Turner is also airing a pre-match show hosted by Bleacher Report’s Adam Lefkoe. He’ll be joined by Samuel L. Jackson, Charles Barkley, and Pat Perez. It may be worth the money just to watch those three interact for a little while.

Info

When: Friday, Nov. 23, at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT

Where: Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas (Which is available to play only to MGM Resort guests for a green fee of $500)

How much: $19.99

How to watch:

You watch here at B/R Live, or on AT&T’s DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse and other cable, satellite and telco providers.