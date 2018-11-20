Lauri Markkanen Broke Out His Rake as a Trump Card

Sunday, Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, a native of Finland, tweeted this photo with the following caption:

“Anybody need their floors raked?” The Finnisher wrote. “#FinnishRakingSeason”

The picture seemed to be an attempt to troll President Donald Trump, who said that Finland doesn’t have the same wildfire issues as America because “they spent a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things,” according to the New York Times.

Markkanen later posted, “In all seriousness, please join me in supporting those affected by the California wildfires,” along with a link to Red Cross’ donation page.

In all seriousness, please join me in supporting those affected by the California wildfireshttps://t.co/uk5eB5rEqB — Lauri Markkanen (@MarkkanenLauri) November 19, 2018

I’m interested in seeing if President Trump takes a shot at Lauri on Twitter this week. Strange times.