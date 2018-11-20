Roundup: Rams 54, Chiefs 51 is the Game of the Year; Luka Doncic is Dominating; & Football Coach's Tweet Costs School $1.6 Million

Christen Harper, pictured here with Charlotte McKinney … this rare white lion could be auctioned off for a trophy hunt … “FDA restricts all flavored e-cigarettes; moves to ban menthol” … biggest takeaway from this long piece on Facebook: What a friggin’ mess … “When It Makes Sense to Stop Adding Money to a 401(k)” … this writer gave out the best hamburger in America, and as a result, it shut the place down … “Wombat poop: Scientists reveal mystery behind cube-shaped droppings” … incredible story about a family buying a house, and then beginning to receive anonymous letters about the house … former model who had three children with Sean Combs died suddenly, perhaps from an illness … some TV networks have given up on chasing millennials, and are catering to senior citizens, who are actually watching TV …

Just how crazy was Week 11 in the NFL? Nine games were settled by three points or less, and plus, the Steelers won by just four points. There’s nothing like the NFL. It’s just so good right now. [Coming Up Winners]

Sad, moving story on the great Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver/basketball player James Hardy, who committed suicide in 2017. [SI.com]

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green need couples therapy; Mike McCarthy needs to be fired; and Tom Brady only has one TD pass in the last three weeks, is this the beginning of the end? [Itunes]

Enjoyed this DeMar DeRozan story, especially the part about how he sat at a fast food restaurant parking lot for two hours after getting traded to Toronto. [Bleacher Report]

“When combined with existing incentives, Amazon might receive three billion dollars in breaks in New York alone, the equivalent of every city resident Venmoing $348 to Bezos.” [New Yorker]

Hakeem Butler is a name to watch in the 2019 NFL Draft. College Football Biletnikoff voters foolishly left him off their ballot. [Des Moines Register]

Here’s Kevin Durant gushing about Luka Doncic, who is the best rookie so far this season, and it’s not close. [Star Telegram]

The new world we live in: A tweet about a doctored video from a college football coach cost the school $1.6 million in donations. [Seattle Times]

The Athletic is spending a lot of money to bring in A-list behind-the-scenes video folks. [SBJ]

There were so many highlights, you need to watch 13 minutes from the Rams/Chiefs thriller.