The Chiefs and Rams Gave Us Football at It's Most Insane and Glorious

The anticipated showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams managed to exceed all possibilities. The highest Over of all-time didn’t stand a chance, and was left far behind as the teams continued to score, shooting past Aaron Donald’s famous 99. The Chiefs put up 51 points and it wasn’t enough. That makes it the first game ever to have a losing team score 50+ points.

It wasn’t just the offenses though. The defenses were under constant pressure, and made many impactful plays. The Rams scored twice on defense, and got the big turnovers at the end to survive. The Chiefs got a defensive score, hit Jared Goff repeatedly. They didn’t get the key turnover, though, when Orlando Scandrick dropped his chance to be the hero.

There were so many other amazing plays, huge touchdown passes. Big throws. Outstanding catches. A Rams’ comeback drive after Scandrick’s drop, when Jared Goff hit Gerald Everett down the sideline to burn the Chiefs.

And somehow, in a game that finished as the third-highest scoring game ever, and featured huge offensive and defensive plays, the most unsung play might have come from a punter.

After Sean McVay tried to go for the first down passing and failed to burn all the Chiefs’ timeouts, Kansas City was looking to be in great shape to at least tie it. Tyreek Hill was dropping back, a decent punt would still leave the Chiefs needing to only go about 35 yards for a field goal attempt. And then Johnny Hekker blasted a 65-yard kick that drove Hill to his own end zone.

It was a game that had everything, and if we can get at least one of these teams in the Super Bowl, we’ll sign up for that right now.