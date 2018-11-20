Trent Dilfer Will Have You Know the Epic Rams-Chiefs Game Was Bad Football

It was difficult to put words to what we saw last night. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams combined to create a masterpiece, the rare sporting event that exceeds its sky-high hype. Writing for this website, Jason Lisk categorized it as an insane and glorious celebration of what the NFL can be. To me, it felt (no hyperbole here) every bit the equal to a Super Bowl. No one, even East Coasters with early call times, wanted the freaking thing to end. Through a seemingly endless tunnel of low-scoring, plodding marquee professional football games played both Thursdays and Mondays these past years it shined. Or so I thought. Maybe you thought too. Turns out, we were too busy having fun to realize the actual football was bad.

Luckily, Trent Dilfer was there to remind us.

Amazing fandom experience, really cool game to watch, however, overall it was bad ball! Reckless and balls to the wall doesn’t mean good football. Sean Peyton was happiest man in the world watching this. @NFL — Trent Dilfer (@DilfersDimes) November 20, 2018

Wasn’t talking about me(I never do), both these guys WAY better than me. Bottom line is that this had a shit load of penalties, turnovers and bad decision making. Bad ball — Trent Dilfer (@DilfersDimes) November 20, 2018

Dilfer is correct. The penalties (21 for 205 yards combined) were distracting and too prevalent. There were seven turnovers and Patrick Mahomes had five himself. Bad decisions were peppered in with the good ones. The New Orleans Saints probably are the best team in football right now. So the take has merit. It’s just an amazing reaction to an all-time great game in the sport you love more than anything.

I have so much respect for Dilfer logging onto Twitter.com and typing those words out there, knowing full well how they’d be received. It’s important for young contrarians to see brave role models out there.