Video: Bradley Beal and Tyrone Wallace Collided Heads

Bradley Beal and Tyrone Wallace slammed heads. pic.twitter.com/Gz6BBIuKay — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) November 21, 2018

Bradley Beal and Tyrone Wallace had a rough collision in the third quarter of Clippers-Wizards today. Both were down for a bit and both bled; Wallace headed into the locker room while Beal appeared to be more comparatively okay, and is back in the game early in the fourth. Hopefully there is no lasting impact for either player from this freak accident.