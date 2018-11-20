VIDEO: Marcus Peters Gets Revenge on Chiefs With Late Interception

Marcus Peters came up with a dagger.

Peters made an important play in the Los Angeles Rams’ 54-51 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, which was packed with offensive insanity. The Rams cornerback picked off quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 82 seconds left in the game after Mahomes got hit while he was throwing.

Here’s a look at the play.

The #LARams pressure Mahomes into the pick…@MarcusPeters with the big play against his former team! 📺: #KCvsLAR on ESPN pic.twitter.com/hnOPijXAwZ — NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2018

The Rams couldn’t kill the clock when they got the ball, so Mahomes and the Chiefs got the ball back, but were pinned inside their 20 by a magnificent punt. Mahomes then threw another interception, which allowed the Chiefs to kneel the ball and end the game.