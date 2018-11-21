Jordan Rodgers Questions Brother Aaron Rodgers Sincerity in Fire Relief Bringing up Their Mother

Aaron Rodgers’ family situation has been well documented over the years, and it does not appear to be getting better at the moment. When Rodgers tweeted #retweet4good trying to bring awareness and donations to the California wildfires his brother, Jordan, responded by bringing up what Rodgers is not doing for their mother and the sincerity of it all:

PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE. But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe…. Everything else just feels like an act. https://t.co/glzDfqwsKz — Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) November 21, 2018

It is very important to note, we are only hearing one side of this story as of now.

Aaron Rodgers is donating $1 million to fire relief efforts.