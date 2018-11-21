PM Roundup: Ariana Grande; Mitchell Trubisky Out; Mets Shopping Noah Syndergaard

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is coming to you from courtside at the Maui Invitational yet again.

Ariana and Piers beefing: Ariana Grande is in a Twitter feud with Piers Morgan for…some reason.

Trubisky out for turkey day: Mitchell Trubisky will miss the Chicago Bears Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions. A right shoulder injury will force Chase Daniel under center for Chicago.

Thor on the move?: The New York Mets are seriously considering trading Noah Syndergaard. The Mets are weighing options but reportedly want major league-ready players in return for their big right-hander.

Tweet of the Day:

How to Survive Thanksgiving When Someone in Your Family Cites Wins as a Quarterback Stat: My Column — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 21, 2018

