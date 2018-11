Fantasy Football Waiver Wire and Starter Rankings, Week 12

Happy Thanksgiving! This week, we got the gift of Monday night’s Rams-Chiefs game, but now get the pain of both teams being off for a full week, which takes out a ton of top performers and means you might need a few fill-ins.

I’m combining the waiver wire and starter recommendations this week, and I’ve put players that are likely to be available in ALL CAPS, and bolded those that are in typical starting range.

QUARTERBACKS

Drew Brees vs ATL Matt Ryan at NO Andrew Luck vs MIA Cam Newton vs SEA Aaron Rodgers vs MIN Mitchell Trubisky at DET+ JAMEIS WINSTON vs SF Ben Roethlisberger at DEN Tom Brady at NYJ Philip Rivers vs ARI Carson Wentz vs NYG DeShaun Watson vs TEN LAMAR JACKSON vs OAK Kirk Cousins vs GB BAKER MAYFIELD at CIN Russell Wilson at CAR NICK MULLENS at TB Matthew Stafford vs CHI RYAN TANNEHILL at IND CHASE DANIEL at DET+ (if Trubisky out) Dak Prescott vs WAS Andy Dalton vs CLE BLAKE BORTLES at BUF Case Keenum vs PIT ELI MANNING at PHI MARCUS MARIOTA at HOU COLT McCOY at DAL DEREK CARR at BAL SAM DARNOLD vs NE JOSH ROSEN at LAC JOSH ALLEN vs JAC

RUNNING BACKS

Melvin Gordon vs ARI Ezekiel Elliott vs WAS Saquon Barkley at PHI Alvin Kamara vs ATL Christian McCaffrey vs SEA David Johnson at LAC James Conner at DEN Nick Chubb at CIN Joe Mixon vs CLE Aaron Jones at MIN James White at NYJ Marlon Mack vs MIA Leonard Fournette at BUF Mark Ingram vs ATL Matt Breida at TB Tevin Coleman at NO Philip Lindsay vs PIT Sony Michel at NYJ Tarik Cohen at DET LeSean McCoy vs JAC Dalvin Cook vs GB Lamar Miller vs TEN Dion Lewis at HOU Adrian Peterson at DAL GUS EDWARDS vs OAK JOSH ADAMS vs NYG Jordan Howard at DET Chris Carson at CAR THEO RIDDICK vs CHI LEGARRETTE BLOUNT vs CHI Kenyan Drake at IND Isaiah Crowell vs NE Peyton Barber vs SF Alex Collins vs OAK Jalen Richard at BAL FRANK GORE at IND ELIJAH MCGUIRE vs NE Duke Johnson at CIN Doug Martin at BAL Royce Freeman vs PIT RASHAAD PENNY at CAR Ito Smith at NO

WIDE RECEIVERS

Michael Thomas vs ATL Julio Jones at NO Odell Beckham at PHI Antonio Brown at DEN Davante Adams at MIN DeAndre Hopkins vs TEN Adam Thielen vs GB Keenan Allen vs ARI Mike Evans vs SF Kenny Golladay vs CHI T.Y. Hilton vs MIA Stefon Diggs vs GB Emmanuel Sanders vs PIT Tyler Boyd vs CLE Jarvis Landry at CIN Juju Smith-Schuster at DEN Josh Gordon at NYJ Corey Davis vs HOU Julian Edelman at NYJ Allen Robinson at DET DeSean Jackson vs SF Danny Amendola at IND Courtland Sutton vs PIT Amari Cooper vs WAS Marquez Valdez-Scantling at MIN Larry Fitzgerald at LAC Calvin Ridley at NO Sterling Shepard at PHI Alshon Jeffery vs NYG Doug Baldwin at CAR Devin Funchess vs SEA Tre’Quan Smith vs ATL QUINCY ENUNWA vs NE Tyrell Williams vs ARI DEVANTE PARKER at IND KEKE COUTEE vs TEN ANTHONY MILLER at DET Tyler Lockett at CAR Chris Godwin vs SF BRUCE ELLINGTON vs CHI+ CHRISTIAN KIRK at LAC Golden Tate vs NYG ADAM HUMPHRIES vs SF John Brown vs OAK TAYLOR GABRIEL at DET

TIGHT ENDS