Katie Nolan's Mom Grows Weed

Katie Nolan went on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. The spot was notable for two reasons: 1) She presented a funny video of Wayne Newton trolling Kimmel about why he and not Jimmy deserves to be the Vegas Raiders’ celebrity fan, and 2) that her mother grows marijuana, which is legal in Massachusetts.

“I may have tried it once, just for product testing, and it’s not the best stuff,” she joked. “She has it, like, hanging in the garage. She’ll send me videos panning of all it drying. It’s very ‘Breaking Bad'”. Apparently, it’s a cat and mouse game to keep the rabbits from pilfering it.