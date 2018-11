Kevin Durant was sitting down with Yahoo’s Chris Haynes and during the interview, Haynes revealed to him in live time he was being fined $25,000 for cussing out a fan on Saturday night. Durant’s reaction, was, well the most Durant answer we could get:

For those interested, Kevin Durant’s reaction as I break the news of his $25,000 fine right in front of him. Also, his thoughts. pic.twitter.com/1rWgkZV3Kb — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 21, 2018

Durant seemed to truly believe the man deserved it. While I on the other hand still believe Durant is the most thin-skinned superstar of the modern day era.

Let’s watch again: