Roundup: Don't Eat Romaine Lettuce, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods Side Bet, Massachusetts Legal Cannabis Starts

Avril Lavigne (doing Throwback Thursday a day early for the holiday) … Recreational marijuana sales begin in Massachusetts … Dead whale in Indonesia had 1,000 pieces of plastic in its stomach … Glamour is discontinuing its print magazine … “Netflix battles film director over underage frontal nudity” … Horrifying: A 16-year old girl in Sudan was sold into marriage on Facebook … “Florida man arrested for having sex with miniature horse” … Court photos of scratches to Estonian actress allegedly caused by Michael Avenatti, and more details of alleged altercation … Former MSU president Lou Anna Simon charged with lying to police about Larry Nassar … Mississippi Senator makes joke about public hanging, Walmart asks for their campaign contribution back … Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods have a side bet for their match on Friday.

Tech stocks have been routed and given back all of their 2018 gains [CNBC]

Every NFL team’s biggest draft need [SI.com]

Don’t eat ANY romaine lettuce right now [CDC]

A buying guide for smart watches and fitness trackers [Gizmodo]

The story of a 350-pound high school QB [Bleacher Report]

The smoke from the California wildfire has reached all the way to the East Coast [Philly Voice]

Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow disagrees with Goldman Sachs view that economy will slow down in 2019 [Bloomberg]

Hedge fund manager acknowledges going bust this week

70-year-old female BMX racer is a badass

Speaking of Avril Lavigne, she performed on Dancing With the Stars