There Is Only One Choice to Play Tom Brady in a Movie and It's Definitely Not Mark Wahlberg

Inevitably, there will be a New England Patriots movie and the Tom Brady role will be a hot commodity. Casting such a hypothetical picture has been something blogs have done over time when the content reservoir is particularly dry. The five-time Super Bowl champion finally weighed in on his preferences when the time comes and it’s clear that any serious filmmaker will ignore Brady’s wishes for the sake of credibility.

“I’m going with Mark Wahlberg,” Brady said. “A Boston legend, (from) Dorchester, one of the just ‘grind it out’ kind of guys.”

No. Mark Wahlberg is wrong. He looks nothing like Tom Brady, is 5-foot-8, lefthanded, and was already in Invincible (or, more aptly named: Rudy Meets Rocky). As much as Touchdown Tom likes to think of himself as a salt-of-the-Earth grinder, he is a large, beautiful man with imposing stature.

There is only one choice to play the iconic quarterback in a movie and it’s Geoffrey Stults. The actor is four months younger than Brady, stands 6-foot-4, and looks a lot like him. He also played college football.

Please, Hollywood producers, do the right thing when the time comes. Do not let Marky Mark play Tom Brady. Get this guy Geoff to do it if you don’t want to be laughed out of theaters.