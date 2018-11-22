Roundup: Cavs LeBron Tribute Video, Best Black Friday Deals, Cold Thanksgiving in Northeast

Ariana Grande … The northeast is cold for Thanksgiving … U.S.-born missionary killed by tribe on remote Indian Ocean island … Los Angeles DA office declines to press felony charges against Michael Avenatti in domestic violence case … Data hacked from ‘furry erotica’ site … Donald Trump and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts are sparring … Iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats at risk of not participating due to high winds … Struggling retail stores are counting on Black Friday … CDC says abortions are at their lowest rate since Roe vs. Wade decision in 1983 … The best Black Friday deal aggregator I’ve seen … Also shoutout to Slickdeals which is basically BlackFriday 365 days a year … Obvious Thanksgiving newsdump alert: Facebook issues statement basically saying that whole big NY Times story was accurate … Before Duke lost to Gonzaga, Jay Williams said Duke could beat the Cavs … Vince Carter hit 25,000 points.

My profile remembering how and why John Madden and Pat Summerall were so awesome on Thanksgiving, with accompanying video courtesy of Fox Sports [TBL]

More media profiles on: Howard Cosell, Peter Vecsey, Dick Schaap, George Solomon and the Washington Post sports section, and ranking the most successful talents to leave ESPN.

Hundreds of whiny Chargers fans don’t want Dan Fouts, who was six-time Pro Bowl QB for the Chargers, announcing Chargers games [Change.org]

Study suggests more U.K. kids aged 11 to 16 have gambled regularly than smoked, drank, or taken drugs [BBC]

Adrian Peterson’s agent says Bleacher Report writer violated his trust (for asking him questions about his well-documented corporal punishment and accurately quoting him that he still does it) [PFT]

Teams that could trade for J.R. Smith [SI.com]

History of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade [People]

Video of LeBron’s tribute video in Cleveland (via PBT)

Simmons and co. did a great job remembering William Goldman

Mike Francesa does not eat Thanksgiving dinner at the table with the rest of his family. No no no….. Mike sits in front of the television watching football while his wife dutifully serves food to him. pic.twitter.com/urSjlihzK8 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 22, 2018

Mike Francesa is good for one of these moments a day at this point.