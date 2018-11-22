How to Bet the Thanksgiving Day Games: Bears at Lions, Redskins at Cowboys, & Falcons at Saints

The first thing you need to know about the three 2018 Thanksgiving NFL games: Favorites have dominated in recent years. Since 2016, favored teams have gone 6-0 straight-up and 5-1 ATS, which bodes well if you’re interesting in backing the Bears (-3), Cowboys (-7) or the Saints (-13).

Of course, the Cowboys have been a terrible bet the last seven years on Thanksgiving day – they’re a staggering 0-7 ATS since 2011. So it’s the perfect spot to fade them, right? Off two straight impressive wins, in Philadelphia and then Atlanta, and now they come home fat and happy to face a backup QB … well, we discussed all of this and much more on Coming Up Winners.

The Saints number is inflated because they’ve been a cover machine and they’re currently the best team in the NFL. The Bears are trotting out a backup QB – but one who knows Matt Nagy’s system well, as the two were together in Kansas City a few years ago.