VIDEO: Hamidou Diallo Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury, Leaves On Stretcher

Hamidou Diallo was playing really well for the Oklahoma City Thunder when something terrible happened Wednesday night. The rookie shooting guard fell awkwardly to the floor late in the Thunder’s game against the Golden State Warriors and had to be removed from the court on a stretcher.
At first glance it appeared to be a severe ankle injury.
Warning, the injury looks really bad and you shouldn’t watch the videos below if you’re squeamish:
The game stopped for a while to get him off the floor safely:
Here’s hoping that injury somehow isn’t as bad as it looked.
Comments