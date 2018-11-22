VIDEO: Hamidou Diallo Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury, Leaves On Stretcher

Hamidou Diallo was playing really well for the Oklahoma City Thunder when something terrible happened Wednesday night. The rookie shooting guard fell awkwardly to the floor late in the Thunder’s game against the Golden State Warriors and had to be removed from the court on a stretcher.

At first glance it appeared to be a severe ankle injury.

Warning, the injury looks really bad and you shouldn’t watch the videos below if you’re squeamish:

Really, really ugly fall for Hamidou Diallo. Not good. pic.twitter.com/Rb8wqfiVsZ — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) November 22, 2018

Prayers up for Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo. Gruesome injury, hard to watch. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/NPWgx8HnEx — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) November 22, 2018

Oh God no. Hamidou Diallo seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/ReRBKC814U — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) November 22, 2018

The game stopped for a while to get him off the floor safely:

Hamidou Diallo taken off the floor in a stretcher after sustaining a leg injury Prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uvERP5MNR2 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) November 22, 2018

The reaction of Thunder players would lead one to think this could be a serious injury. And a stretcher is coming out. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) November 22, 2018

Here’s hoping that injury somehow isn’t as bad as it looked.