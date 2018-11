A brawl broke out at the end of the third quarter between Ole Miss and Mississippi State with the sidelines being emptied and punches being thrown:

Ole Miss’ C.J. Moore, and Mississippi State’s Jamal Peters, Willie Gay Jr. (second unsportsmanlike penalty), and Cameron Dantzler were ejected from the game. In addition, every player in the game received an unsportsmanlike penalty.

Oh, the Egg Bowl.