Best Bets for Friday's NBA Games: Trail Blazers/ Warriors and Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

We hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving! Huge slate of games today, with fourteen games on the board! The Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors is tonight’s marquee game. Let’s go!

Vik (25-16-1): The Picks: Los Angeles Clippers -4, Suns/ Bucks Over 229

The Grizzlies are hot, but have beaten up on some weaker teams other than the Bucks. The Clippers are tough at home and are coming off of a frustrating loss to the Wizards in which they were leading by 20+. And, even though the public is on the Grizzlies, there is RLM on the Clippers which has moved the line from -3 to -4 in most books.

Liking the Bucks Over today, as this one will be a shootout from start to finish. The Bucks should put up 120+ themselves, and there is also RLM on the over.

Jason (29-39-1): The Pick: Portland +2.

Ryan (20-23-1): The Pick: Hawks +8.5