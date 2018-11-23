Kirk Ferentz Did Post-Game Interview While Bleeding From a Celebratory Head Butt

Iowa survived the showdown with neighboring Nebraska, after blowing a 15-point fourth quarter lead. The Hawkeyes won a last-second field goal by Miguel Recinos, and that set off a celebration. Included in that celebration, apparently, was quarterback Nathan Stanley head-butting Kirk Ferentz.

No, Kirk Ferentz isn't wearing lipstick. He got headbutted in the postgame celebration, but the @HawkeyeFootball head coach didn't let that ruin the interview: pic.twitter.com/vWIB0kU7CR — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 23, 2018

The after-effects of that head butt were still visible as Ferentz powered through his postgame interview looking like he had just gotten into an eight-round fight, bleeding from his lip and cut below the eye. He’ll be able to pay for the co-pay on this one, though, since he got a $500,000 bonus for getting to 8 wins on the season.